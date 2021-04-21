Traders Purchase Large Volume of Royal Bank of Canada Put Options (NYSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 1,061 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 831% compared to the average daily volume of 114 put options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,717,000. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,465,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,240,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,402,559,000 after buying an additional 1,958,336 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,547,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,548,000 after buying an additional 892,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 66,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,455,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

RY opened at $92.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $131.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $57.11 and a twelve month high of $95.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.27.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $10.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 14.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.8576 dividend. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 57.17%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RY shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.86.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

