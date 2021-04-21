Traders Purchase Large Volume of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Call Options (NASDAQ:OCDX)

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 4,330 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,033% compared to the typical daily volume of 203 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCDX traded up $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.95. 13,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,784,906. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.18. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $15.14 and a 52-week high of $20.43.

Get Ortho Clinical Diagnostics alerts:

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $516.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.19 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OCDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.27.

About Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business in the United States. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a broad spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

Featured Article: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.