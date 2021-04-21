Traders Purchase Large Volume of Adient Call Options (NYSE:ADNT)

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 20,000 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 960% compared to the average volume of 1,886 call options.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Adient by 8.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Adient by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Adient by 72.9% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adient by 2.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ADNT opened at $43.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30. Adient has a 1 year low of $10.77 and a 1 year high of $48.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.08.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.83. Adient had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Adient’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adient will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Adient from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Adient in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Adient from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Adient from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Adient from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

