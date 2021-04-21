Traders Buy Large Volume of Constellium Put Options (NYSE:CSTM)

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 5,788 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,428% compared to the typical volume of 229 put options.

CSTM stock opened at $14.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.07. Constellium has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $17.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -76.79 and a beta of 2.58.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. Constellium had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 23.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Constellium’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellium will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Constellium during the 4th quarter worth $274,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Constellium during the 4th quarter worth $280,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Constellium during the 4th quarter worth $301,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Constellium during the 4th quarter worth $352,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Constellium during the 4th quarter worth $413,000. 85.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Constellium

Constellium SE engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

