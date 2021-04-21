Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 637 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 998% compared to the typical daily volume of 58 put options.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, Director Alexander J. Denner acquired 344,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $3,311,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 37,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,302.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alexander J. Denner acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.54 per share, for a total transaction of $790,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,600,000 shares of company stock worth $15,552,210 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRWD. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 173.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Draper Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000.

Shares of IRWD opened at $10.66 on Wednesday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $8.63 and a 12-month high of $12.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.78. The company has a quick ratio of 13.17, a current ratio of 13.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 240.80% and a net margin of 27.77%. The company had revenue of $116.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

IRWD has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

