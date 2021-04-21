Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 16,879 call options on the company. This is an increase of 320% compared to the typical volume of 4,018 call options.

In other news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 2,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $374,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total transaction of $982,365.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,927,109.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,396 shares of company stock valued at $9,869,038. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $154.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.14. Analog Devices has a twelve month low of $96.05 and a twelve month high of $164.40. The company has a market capitalization of $56.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.21%.

ADI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.92.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

