Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target Raised to $200.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.47% from the company’s current price.

TSCO has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.56.

Shares of TSCO opened at $181.05 on Monday. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $91.42 and a 12-month high of $185.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth $20,083,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Tractor Supply by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 204,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,717,000 after buying an additional 21,465 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 522,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,488,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Tractor Supply by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,332,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in Tractor Supply by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

