Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target Raised to $200.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price objective raised by Robert W. Baird from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

TSCO has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $160.56.

Shares of TSCO opened at $181.05 on Monday. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $91.42 and a 12-month high of $185.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

In related news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,083,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Tractor Supply by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 204,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,717,000 after buying an additional 21,465 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 522,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,488,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Tractor Supply by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,332,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in Tractor Supply by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

