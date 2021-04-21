Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:TPZ)

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd.
Shares of NYSE:TPZ opened at $12.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.85. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 1 year low of $8.11 and a 1 year high of $12.46.
About Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund
