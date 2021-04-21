Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:TPZ)

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:TPZ opened at $12.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.85. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 1 year low of $8.11 and a 1 year high of $12.46.

Get Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

About Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.