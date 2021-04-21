Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) versus Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Head-To-Head Contrast

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) and Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.5% of Tower Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of Tokyo Electron shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Tower Semiconductor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Tower Semiconductor has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tokyo Electron has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Tower Semiconductor and Tokyo Electron, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tower Semiconductor 0 0 3 0 3.00 Tokyo Electron 0 1 1 0 2.50

Tower Semiconductor presently has a consensus target price of $37.50, suggesting a potential upside of 31.95%. Given Tower Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Tower Semiconductor is more favorable than Tokyo Electron.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tower Semiconductor and Tokyo Electron’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tower Semiconductor $1.23 billion 2.46 $90.05 million $0.87 32.67 Tokyo Electron $10.37 billion 6.81 $1.70 billion $2.69 41.75

Tokyo Electron has higher revenue and earnings than Tower Semiconductor. Tower Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tokyo Electron, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Tower Semiconductor and Tokyo Electron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tower Semiconductor 5.87% 5.35% 3.75% Tokyo Electron N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Tower Semiconductor beats Tokyo Electron on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS. The company also offers transfer optimization and development process services to integrated device manufacturers and fabless companies. It serves various markets, such as consumer electronics, personal computers, communications, automotive, industrial, aerospace, and medical device products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

About Tokyo Electron

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, South Korea, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Semiconductor Production Equipment segment offers coaters/developers, plasma etch systems, and single wafer deposition systems and cleaning systems used in wafer processing; wafer probers used in wafer testing process; and wafer bonders/debonders used in packaging processes. Its Flat Panel Display Production Equipment segment provides coaters/developers and plasma etch/ash systems for use in the manufacture of FPDs, as well as inkjet printing systems for manufacturing OLED panels. The company also offers logistic, facility maintenance, and insurance services. Tokyo Electron Limited was incorporated in 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

