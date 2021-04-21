Tofutti Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOFB) Short Interest Down 18.3% in March

Tofutti Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOFB) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the March 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

TOFB stock opened at $2.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.22. Tofutti Brands has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $3.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 7.77.

Get Tofutti Brands alerts:

About Tofutti Brands

Tofutti Brands, Inc engages in the development, production, and marketing of dairy free, vegan frozen desserts, cheeses, and other food products under the TOFUTTI brand in the United States and internationally. It offers frozen desserts, including frozen sandwiches and chocolate-coated crispy cones; bars; dairy free vegan cheese products, such as cream cheese, sour cream, cheese slices, and dairy free ricotta cheese alternatives; spreads; and frozen food products comprising frozen crepes.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Tofutti Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tofutti Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.