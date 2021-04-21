Tofutti Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOFB) Short Interest Down 18.3% in March

Tofutti Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOFB) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the March 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
TOFB stock opened at $2.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.22. Tofutti Brands has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $3.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 7.77.
About Tofutti Brands
