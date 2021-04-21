Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Takes Position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 169,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,309,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 4,891.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,506,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,175,000 after purchasing an additional 6,375,656 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CNH Industrial by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,900,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,800,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179,502 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in CNH Industrial by 1,440.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,115,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in CNH Industrial by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,226,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,242 shares during the last quarter. 21.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNHI stock opened at $14.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.52 and a 200 day moving average of $12.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a PE ratio of -36.34 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14. CNH Industrial has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $16.14.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. CNH Industrial had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a positive return on equity of 4.68%. CNH Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.131 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 19th. This is a positive change from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 0.83%.

Several research firms recently commented on CNHI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CNH Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

