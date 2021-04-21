Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Has $5.39 Million Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. American International Group accounts for approximately 2.1% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $5,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in American International Group during the first quarter worth $37,000. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AIG stock opened at $45.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.92. The company has a market capitalization of $39.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.14 and a 12 month high of $49.00.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.89%.

AIG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American International Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.07.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

