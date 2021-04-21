Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Has $4.07 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 112,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,940 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 1.6% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.47.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $38.89 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.89 and a 200 day moving average of $36.65. The stock has a market cap of $216.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.61 and a 12 month high of $43.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.