Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.48 and last traded at $18.15. Approximately 167,934 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 37,446,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.20.

TLRY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tilray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Tilray from $24.20 to $30.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on shares of Tilray from $18.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Tilray from $10.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 3.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.46.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. Tilray had a negative net margin of 242.60% and a negative return on equity of 92.70%. The business had revenue of $56.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.55 million. Equities research analysts expect that Tilray Inc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Tilray during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Tilray in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tilray by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Tilray by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Tilray by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. 12.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilray Company Profile (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

