TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Receives $7.55 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.07.

TXMD has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ TXMD traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.22. The company had a trading volume of 115,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,193,571. TherapeuticsMD has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $2.75. The stock has a market cap of $479.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.44.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05). Equities analysts anticipate that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,441 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TherapeuticsMD in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in TherapeuticsMD during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 52.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

