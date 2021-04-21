The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Receives C$81.43 Average PT from Brokerages

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$81.43.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TD shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$76.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$82.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$76.00 to C$77.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Cormark restated a “na” rating and issued a C$82.00 target price (down previously from C$83.00) on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$75.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

TD stock traded up C$0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$82.37. The company had a trading volume of 966,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,952,973. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of C$53.19 and a 1-year high of C$83.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$81.92 and a 200-day moving average price of C$72.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$149.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.50 by C$0.33. The firm had revenue of C$10.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$9.67 billion. Research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.0400002 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.94%.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

