The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of PG stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.80. 599,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,327,416. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.32. The Procter & Gamble has a 1-year low of $111.25 and a 1-year high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $336.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

In other news, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $399,068.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 629,838 shares of company stock valued at $81,120,667. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.93.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

