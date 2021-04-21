The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.93.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

NYSE:PG traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,327,416. The Procter & Gamble has a 1 year low of $111.25 and a 1 year high of $146.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.85 and a 200-day moving average of $135.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 408,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total value of $52,626,944.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,499.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 629,838 shares of company stock worth $81,120,667. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $2,533,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 292,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,668,000 after acquiring an additional 28,457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.