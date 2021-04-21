The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Financial Consulate Inc.

Financial Consulate Inc. cut its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth about $285,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 22,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 50,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,779,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabal Trust CO increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 3.9% during the first quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 168,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,817,000 after buying an additional 6,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

PG stock opened at $137.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $339.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $111.25 and a 1 year high of $146.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.32.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

PG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.00.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $12,433,045.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,363,456.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 629,838 shares of company stock valued at $81,120,667. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

