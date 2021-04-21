The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Position Lessened by Peoples Bank OH

Peoples Bank OH trimmed its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.7% of Peoples Bank OH’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $3,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 17,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 17,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 408,880 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total transaction of $52,626,944.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,499.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 6,903 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $868,190.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 629,838 shares of company stock valued at $81,120,667. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PG has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Independent Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.00.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $137.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $339.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.32. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $111.25 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.72%.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

