The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target Raised to $192.00

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $182.00 to $192.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.80% from the company’s previous close.

PNC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $169.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.05.

Shares of PNC opened at $171.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $93.27 and a 52 week high of $184.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $177.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $502,928.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,093.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $581,260.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,846,361.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,295 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,071 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 9,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

