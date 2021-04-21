The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Lovesac Company retails home furnishing products. The Company offers alternative furniture store, sectionals, bean bags, bean bag chairs as well as other accessories such as blankets, footsacs and throw pillows. Its registered trademark consists of Lovesac(R), Sac(R) and Sactionals(R). The Lovesac Company is based in Stamford, Connecticut. “

Get The Lovesac alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of The Lovesac in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $50.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.75.

Shares of The Lovesac stock opened at $62.64 on Tuesday. The Lovesac has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $72.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $940.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -481.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.77 and a 200-day moving average of $46.04.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.79. The Lovesac had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. The company had revenue of $129.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Lovesac will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Lovesac news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 210,000 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $12,471,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $5,646,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Lovesac by 17.3% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 108,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,152,000 after buying an additional 16,007 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in The Lovesac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $804,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in The Lovesac by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 18,675 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in The Lovesac by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in The Lovesac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,172,000. 84.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Lovesac (LOVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.