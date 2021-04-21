The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,123 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 5,714 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $150,049.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 628,019 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $16,799,508.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:IPG opened at $30.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.25. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.91 and a 1-year high of $30.83.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is a positive change from The Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 55.96%.

IPG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.11.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

