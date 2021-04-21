The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Price Target to $22.20

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $21.60 to $22.20 in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.52% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Azul from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.20 price objective on shares of Azul in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Seaport Global Securities lowered Azul from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Santander downgraded shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Azul in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Azul has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.68.
AZUL stock opened at $20.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.01. Azul has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $25.84.
About Azul
Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 916 daily flights to 116 destinations through a network of 249 non-stop routes with a fleet of 140 aircraft. The company is also involved in the aircraft financing, package holidays, loyalty programs, and investment fund activities.
