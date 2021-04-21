The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Price Target to $22.20

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $21.60 to $22.20 in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.52% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Azul from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.20 price objective on shares of Azul in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Seaport Global Securities lowered Azul from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Santander downgraded shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Azul in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Azul has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.68.

Get Azul alerts:

AZUL stock opened at $20.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.01. Azul has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $25.84.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZUL. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Azul during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Azul during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Azul by 9.2% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Azul by 3.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Azul in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Azul

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 916 daily flights to 116 destinations through a network of 249 non-stop routes with a fleet of 140 aircraft. The company is also involved in the aircraft financing, package holidays, loyalty programs, and investment fund activities.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.