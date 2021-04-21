The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) to Buy

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.14.

Get Yum China alerts:

YUMC stock opened at $59.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. Yum China has a 1 year low of $43.50 and a 1 year high of $64.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.16.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. Yum China’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Yum China will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YUMC. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the third quarter worth about $280,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 20.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 427,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,650,000 after purchasing an additional 73,756 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the third quarter worth about $149,000. Platform Technology Partners increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 10.6% in the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 12.0% in the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.