The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) Trading Down 7%

The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE)’s share price traded down 7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.10 and last traded at $23.27. 18,552 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,530,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.02.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on The ExOne in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of The ExOne in a research report on Monday, March 15th. B. Riley upped their target price on The ExOne from $10.50 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of The ExOne in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on The ExOne from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.70. The company has a market capitalization of $484.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.94 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $17.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.24 million. The ExOne had a negative return on equity of 31.00% and a negative net margin of 27.37%. On average, research analysts predict that The ExOne Company will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The ExOne by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 812,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after purchasing an additional 46,017 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in The ExOne by 20.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 148,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 24,921 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in The ExOne by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 139,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 6,358 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in The ExOne in the fourth quarter valued at $1,165,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in The ExOne by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 81,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

The ExOne Company Profile (NASDAQ:XONE)

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers in the United States, Germany, and Japan. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

