The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) PT Raised to $350.00

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $331.00 to $350.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.11% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $299.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.05.

NYSE:EL opened at $309.43 on Monday. The Estée Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $158.25 and a fifty-two week high of $313.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.25 billion, a PE ratio of 188.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.25.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.19, for a total value of $564,380,000.00. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $6,877,429.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,279,442.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,149,073 shares of company stock valued at $608,055,929. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EL. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 366.7% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

