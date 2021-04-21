The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) PT Raised to $350.00

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $331.00 to $350.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.11% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $299.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.05.
NYSE:EL opened at $309.43 on Monday. The Estée Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $158.25 and a fifty-two week high of $313.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.25 billion, a PE ratio of 188.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.25.
In other news, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.19, for a total value of $564,380,000.00. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $6,877,429.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,279,442.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,149,073 shares of company stock valued at $608,055,929. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EL. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 366.7% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.
The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile
The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
