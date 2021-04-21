The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of The Coca-Cola in a report issued on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.57. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Coca-Cola’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. HSBC dropped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.13.

NYSE KO opened at $54.17 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.28. The firm has a market cap of $233.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Coca-Cola has a 1 year low of $43.20 and a 1 year high of $54.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $3,198,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,729,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $25,280.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,224 shares in the company, valued at $515,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,501 shares of company stock valued at $4,246,280. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. InTrack Investment Management Inc grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 13,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.5% in the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 85,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 2.1% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

