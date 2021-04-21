The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Position Lessened by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of The Cheesecake Factory worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,532,836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $279,169,000 after purchasing an additional 238,963 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,895,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,229,000 after acquiring an additional 230,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 889,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,975,000 after acquiring an additional 20,717 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 690,414 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,586,000 after acquiring an additional 5,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 584,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,660,000 after acquiring an additional 15,744 shares in the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total transaction of $233,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,787.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAKE opened at $55.81 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.76. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a one year low of $16.80 and a one year high of $63.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -41.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.28). The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $554.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CAKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lifted their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.88.

About The Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

