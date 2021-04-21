The Blackstone Group (BX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect The Blackstone Group to post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect The Blackstone Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:BX opened at $79.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.87. The company has a market capitalization of $54.37 billion, a PE ratio of 74.30 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The Blackstone Group has a 52-week low of $45.05 and a 52-week high of $80.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.7175 per share. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.23%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler began coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Blackstone Group from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Blackstone Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.13.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

