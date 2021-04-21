The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a report issued on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the bank will earn $1.01 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon’s FY2021 earnings at $4.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Bank of America upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.13.

NYSE:BK opened at $46.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The Bank of New York Mellon has a 12-month low of $31.24 and a 12-month high of $49.13.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 1,936.7% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the Investment Services and Investment Management segments. The Investment Services segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

