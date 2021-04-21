Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.69-1.39 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.65-4.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.69 billion.Tenet Healthcare also updated its FY 2021
After-Hours guidance to 4.12-5.46 EPS.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tenet Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $37.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenet Healthcare has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.89.
Shares of NYSE THC traded down $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.02. 1,123,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,571. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -416.08, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. Tenet Healthcare has a 1 year low of $15.19 and a 1 year high of $57.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.28.
In other news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 143,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $7,939,754.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 399,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,088,355. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $133,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,714,302 shares of company stock worth $145,205,515 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
About Tenet Healthcare
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
