Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.69-1.39 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.65-4.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.69 billion.Tenet Healthcare also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 4.12-5.46 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tenet Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $37.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenet Healthcare has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.89.

Shares of NYSE THC traded down $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.02. 1,123,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,571. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -416.08, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. Tenet Healthcare has a 1 year low of $15.19 and a 1 year high of $57.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.58. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 82.39%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 143,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $7,939,754.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 399,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,088,355. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $133,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,714,302 shares of company stock worth $145,205,515 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

