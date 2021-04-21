Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Receives $129.00 Average PT from Analysts

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $129.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TMSNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Temenos in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Temenos in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Temenos in a report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Temenos in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Temenos in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Get Temenos alerts:

Shares of TMSNY stock opened at $160.92 on Friday. Temenos has a 1-year low of $105.07 and a 1-year high of $172.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.08 and a 200 day moving average of $133.63.

Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos Transact, a core banking solution, which offers banking software, and data and analytics; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Temenos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temenos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.