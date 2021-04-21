Telsey Advisory Group Raises American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target to $35.00

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on AEO. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.35.

American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $34.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.00 and its 200-day moving average is $22.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.69. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $35.77. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.41 and a beta of 1.42.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 164,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $5,681,080.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 208,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,169,561.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stacy Siegal sold 3,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $107,271.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,161. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 172,684 shares of company stock worth $5,909,561. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEO. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

