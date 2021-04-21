Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) is Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 1.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 214,670 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the quarter. Teleflex accounts for approximately 4.9% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $89,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,976,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,048,269,000 after acquiring an additional 57,557 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Teleflex by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 908,221 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $373,797,000 after purchasing an additional 76,395 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Teleflex by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 643,615 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $264,891,000 after purchasing an additional 36,730 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in Teleflex by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 549,746 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $226,259,000 after purchasing an additional 7,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Teleflex by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 532,568 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $219,189,000 after purchasing an additional 70,840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TFX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $382.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $453.44.

NYSE TFX traded up $7.83 on Wednesday, reaching $439.69. 367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,436. The firm has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $415.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $388.94. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $312.33 and a fifty-two week high of $435.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical technology company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $711.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.66 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.20%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

