Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) Shares Sold by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,205 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Telecom Argentina were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TEO. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Telecom Argentina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Telecom Argentina by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Telecom Argentina by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 12,390 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Telecom Argentina by 42,141.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 39,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Telecom Argentina by 55.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 16,676 shares in the last quarter. 4.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TEO opened at $4.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.69. Telecom Argentina S.A. has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $11.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.64.

TEO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Telecom Argentina from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telecom Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

About Telecom Argentina

Telecom Argentina SA engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The company offers fixed-line telecommunications, mobile telecommunications, other telephone-related services such as international long-distance and wholesale services, data transmission, information technology solutions outsourcing, and internet services.

