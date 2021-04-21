Tech and Energy Transition Co. Unit’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on April 26th (NASDAQ:TETCU)

Tech and Energy Transition Co. Unit’s (NASDAQ:TETCU) quiet period is set to end on Monday, April 26th. Tech and Energy Transition Co. Unit had issued 38,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 17th. The total size of the offering was $385,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Tech and Energy Transition Co. Unit’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of NASDAQ TETCU opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. Tech and Energy Transition Co. Unit has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

Get Tech and Energy Transition Co. Unit alerts:

Tech and Energy Transition Co. Unit Company Profile

Tech and Energy Transition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as M Acquisition Company IV Corporation and changed its name to Tech and Energy Transition Corporation in December 2020.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Tech and Energy Transition Co. Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tech and Energy Transition Co. Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.