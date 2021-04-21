TE Connectivity Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:TEL)

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 459 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 691% compared to the average daily volume of 58 call options.
TE Connectivity stock opened at $128.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $42.48 billion, a PE ratio of -178.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. TE Connectivity has a one year low of $63.55 and a one year high of $136.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.70.
TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on TEL shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen cut TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.92.
In other news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $610,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,801,202.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total transaction of $8,974,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 125,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,996,727.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 250,295 shares of company stock valued at $32,465,536. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,247,904 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $151,084,000 after buying an additional 50,901 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 292,553 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 200.4% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 21,938 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 14,634 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth $385,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 76,803 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,299,000 after purchasing an additional 12,539 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About TE Connectivity
TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.
Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?
Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.