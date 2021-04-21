TE Connectivity Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:TEL)

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 459 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 691% compared to the average daily volume of 58 call options.

TE Connectivity stock opened at $128.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $42.48 billion, a PE ratio of -178.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. TE Connectivity has a one year low of $63.55 and a one year high of $136.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.70.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.07%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TEL shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen cut TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.92.

In other news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $610,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,801,202.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total transaction of $8,974,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 125,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,996,727.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 250,295 shares of company stock valued at $32,465,536. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,247,904 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $151,084,000 after buying an additional 50,901 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 292,553 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 200.4% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 21,938 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 14,634 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth $385,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 76,803 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,299,000 after purchasing an additional 12,539 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.