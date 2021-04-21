TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target Cut to C$68.00

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.02% from the stock’s current price.

TRP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. CSFB set a C$70.00 price objective on TC Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$62.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$70.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TC Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$68.67.

TRP opened at C$59.64 on Monday. TC Energy has a twelve month low of C$50.61 and a twelve month high of C$67.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$58.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$56.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$58.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.00 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$3.30 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TC Energy will post 4.3600002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TC Energy news, Senior Officer Francois Lionel Poirier purchased 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$56.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,116,692.36. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 85,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,854,193.32. Also, Senior Officer Richard N. Gateman sold 8,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.71, for a total value of C$475,993.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,755 shares in the company, valued at C$470,193.40. Insiders have acquired a total of 28,245 shares of company stock valued at $1,630,987 in the last three months.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

