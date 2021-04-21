Target (NYSE:TGT) PT Raised to $230.00

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $230.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.97% from the company’s previous close.
TGT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Guggenheim upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.24.
Target stock opened at $207.27 on Monday. Target has a 12 month low of $100.50 and a 12 month high of $210.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $192.14 and its 200-day moving average is $179.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $103.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.
In other news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total transaction of $6,420,347.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,768 shares in the company, valued at $28,557,397.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,510 shares of company stock valued at $8,002,521. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Target by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 41,153 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $655,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Target by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 7,259 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in shares of Target by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 445,976 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $78,728,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Target by 15.6% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 27,500 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,447,000 after buying an additional 3,708 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Target
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.
