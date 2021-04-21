Target (NYSE:TGT) PT Raised to $230.00

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $230.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.97% from the company’s previous close.

TGT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Guggenheim upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.24.

Target stock opened at $207.27 on Monday. Target has a 12 month low of $100.50 and a 12 month high of $210.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $192.14 and its 200-day moving average is $179.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $103.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The business had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Target will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total transaction of $6,420,347.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,768 shares in the company, valued at $28,557,397.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,510 shares of company stock valued at $8,002,521. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Target by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 41,153 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $655,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Target by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 7,259 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in shares of Target by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 445,976 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $78,728,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Target by 15.6% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 27,500 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,447,000 after buying an additional 3,708 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

