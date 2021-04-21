Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 41.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,929 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 23,735 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,192,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,561,000 after purchasing an additional 140,814 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 68.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 717,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,059,000 after purchasing an additional 291,520 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 5.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 95,892 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 83,077 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 20,321 shares during the period. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRGP. Wolfe Research upgraded Targa Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.05.

In other news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $651,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 636,798 shares in the company, valued at $20,746,878.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 171,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,015,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

TRGP stock opened at $32.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.70. Targa Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $35.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 2.99.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.27). Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 20.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -49.38%.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

