Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Sold by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 41.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,929 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 23,735 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. QS Investors LLC grew its position in Targa Resources by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 30,740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 154.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. SL Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Targa Resources by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,815 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRGP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wolfe Research raised Targa Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Targa Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Targa Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.05.

In other news, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 171,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,015,730. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $651,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 636,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,746,878.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Targa Resources stock opened at $32.23 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 2.99. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $35.27.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.27). Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 20.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently -49.38%.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.