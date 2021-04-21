Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Stake Raised by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 154.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,253 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. 73.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SKT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $12.50 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.64.

Shares of NYSE SKT opened at $15.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -397.90 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.99. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $22.40.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 31.28%.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, CMO Carrie A. Warren sold 4,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $72,789.47. Also, Director Thomas Reddin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $175,000.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,087 shares of company stock worth $265,449. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

