T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,442 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,081 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $3,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northeast Investment Management grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 125,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,021,000 after acquiring an additional 8,457 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 26,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 100,626 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,234,000 after acquiring an additional 6,117 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 259,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,314,000 after acquiring an additional 26,815 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at $687,000. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $176.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.30 and a twelve month high of $183.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $174.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.65.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 53.53%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TROW shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.50.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total transaction of $1,564,020.00. Also, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 472,138 shares in the company, valued at $83,450,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

