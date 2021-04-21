Sysco (NYSE:SYY) PT Raised to $85.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SYY. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Sysco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.56.

Get Sysco alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $80.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. Sysco has a fifty-two week low of $44.17 and a fifty-two week high of $83.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.86. The company has a market cap of $40.99 billion, a PE ratio of -1,147.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sysco will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,829,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,969,000 after buying an additional 3,299,518 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth about $351,055,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 41,835.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,984,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,872,000 after buying an additional 3,974,783 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,082,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,939,000 after buying an additional 1,076,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 2,505,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,029,000 after purchasing an additional 270,101 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.