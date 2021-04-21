Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) posted its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.00 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS.

NYSE SNV traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.84. The stock had a trading volume of 7,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,073. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. Synovus Financial has a 1 year low of $14.65 and a 1 year high of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.85%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNV. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.23.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

