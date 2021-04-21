Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Synopsys comprises 2.7% of Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $5,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth about $383,608,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 4,782.4% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,041,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $270,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,573 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in Synopsys by 118.3% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 958,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,395,000 after purchasing an additional 519,161 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,157,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $299,968,000 after acquiring an additional 245,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,045,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $270,997,000 after purchasing an additional 218,553 shares in the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 28,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.42, for a total value of $6,834,841.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,848 shares in the company, valued at $22,656,784.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 6,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.37, for a total value of $1,716,425.64. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,030 shares of company stock valued at $23,699,496. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS traded up $2.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $252.55. The company had a trading volume of 8,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,665. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.86 and a 12 month high of $300.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $243.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.45. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $970.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $952.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SNPS shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.75.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

