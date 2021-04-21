Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Rating Reiterated by Northland Securities

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $6.50 target price on the software maker’s stock. Northland Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 112.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SNCR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Synchronoss Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Shares of SNCR opened at $3.06 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.87. Synchronoss Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $6.59. The stock has a market cap of $135.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.21.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The software maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. Synchronoss Technologies had a positive return on equity of 24.27% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $69.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synchronoss Technologies will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David D. Clark sold 6,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total transaction of $28,646.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 226,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,419.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,831 shares of company stock valued at $100,538. Insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,926 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 5,960 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. 42.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of Things (IoT) platforms, products, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include digital experience management platform as a service, which includes digital journey creation and journey design products that use analytics that power digital advisor products for IT and business channel owners; and cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content.

