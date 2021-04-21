SYM FINANCIAL Corp Trims Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp lowered its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp owned approximately 0.07% of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $140,000. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 10,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $57.60 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $40.47 and a 12 month high of $58.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.05.

